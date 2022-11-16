J﻿urgen Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders insists Liverpool "will not stop working" after an inconsistent start to the season.

The Reds will travel to Dubai during the World Cup for a warm-weather training camp, where they play two friendlies and Lijnders believes the break will benefit the team in a number of ways.

"﻿The last years have been incredibly hard for our boys, the levels they reached, game in and game out, every three days, it made us successful" he told the club's website, external

"With long spells of high performance, players can become mentally tired. A lot of people mistake physical tiredness for being mentally tired, but we all know that the mind and the body are one.

"So, yes, it gives us a chance to give the boys a few weeks without needing to prepare for a game, to not hear our voices shouting at them that they have to give more.

"Now they can go to bed knowing that the day after there isn’t an intense training session planned for them, but just a dinner with the missus and some family or friends. Hopefully it will take them out of their high-performance routines and gives the mind a nice break.

"There is still a lot to play for. We know we weren’t good enough [so far this season] but one thing will not happen, we will not stop or give up.

"In all layers of society, it’s in these times people get separated: the ones who make one step forward and the ones who make one step back."