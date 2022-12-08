Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has revealed he is being challenged by a tweaked role under Unai Emery, who he says is filling Villa's players with "a lot of information".

New boss Emery won his first two Premier League games in charge against Manchester United and Brighton, and the squad is now in Dubai undertaking preparations ahead of the season restarting.

"Very hot, very intense,” said Mings to the club website, reflecting on the sessions so far.

"It’s been good as well, I feel like I’m learning every day.

"I feel like you’ve really got to be switched on in training sessions because there is a lot of information to take in, but a lot of information I’ve never been exposed to before.

"A real high-level of coaching, and my job is slightly different to the roles I’ve played under previous managers.

"So, I’m really enjoying learning and this time here will be crucial for myself and the team."