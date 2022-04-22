Chelsea talking point: Tuchel home form concerning

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Chelsea came back down to earth on Wednesday with a chastening 4-2 home defeat by Arsenal. The Blues have now lost four out of their past five meetings with their north London rivals, bringing back memories of the late 1990s and early 2000s when the Gunners held the voodoo sign over the club.

More concerning is the team's home form under Thomas Tuchel, not just in recent matches as Chelsea lost three straight home games in all competitions for the first time since 1993, but also as the German's Premier League 1.78 points-per-game average is one of the lowest by any manager under Roman Abramovich and a far cry from the English league record of 86 home games unbeaten set from 2004 to 2008.

There are mitigating factors, with Tuchel forced to select a team with half of its first-choice XI missing from the line-up after playing so many games in recent weeks. Without naming names, at least two of those players will probably be leaving in the summer, not being good enough for a squad looking to challenge for the Premier League title.

The other, debatably, is the standard of the pitch, both in the dimension (on the smaller side) and the quality of the surface being below the standards set by similarly high-profile clubs.

While not to a level of the infamous beach game against Charlton and indeed, better than at any time in recent memory, it is still not "lush" enough to bring out the highest technical ability of the team's players. With the size of land owned by the club being extremely small, it will be a challenge for any new architects looking at the stadium rebuild.

Much work is needed this summer both on and off the pitch.