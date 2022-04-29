Can those pesky kids ruin Pep's plans?

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"Annoying, pesky and dangerous," is how Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch wants his boys to disrupt Manchester City's title charge at Elland Road on Saturday (kick-off 17:30 BST).

A diet of what he calls "pragmatism and aggression" may have to be supplemented by a giant Scooby Snack to thwart the reigning champions, who have not lost a Premier League match away from the Etihad since the opening day of the season.

Marsch refuses to see the game as a free hit, not least because United still need points in what is becoming a tighter relegation battle than many expected.

"We have to understand where to be aggressive, why to be aggressive and how to be aggressive," he said. "We have to address exactly the things that make them strongest and try to eliminate, or at least contain them. Then still play to our strengths, that's key. Yeah, big challenge."

The Whites had seven bells knocked out of them in the first encounter this season under Marcelo Bielsa and Marsch's RB Leipzig received six of the best in the Champions League at the Etihad in September.

But hey, it was not that long ago when Stuart Dallas scampered through to give 10-man Leeds an unlikely victory against City leaving Pep to wonder: "If it wasn't for those pesky kids..."