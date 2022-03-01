Crystal Palace v Stoke: Confirmed team news

Crystal Palace hand a first start to 18-year-old Irish defender Tayo Adaramola.

He is one of five changes from their draw with Burnley, with Cheikhou Kouyate, Will Hughes, Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta coming in.

Four changes for Stoke from their defeat by Bournemouth.

Romaine Sawyers returns from a quad injury for his first game of 2022.

James Chester, Josh Tymon and Josh Maja also come in.

Crystal Palace: Butland, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Adaramola, Kouyate, Hughes, Olise, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Stoke City: Bonham, Harwood-Bellis, Moore, Chester, Smith, Allen, Thompson, Sawyers, Tymon, Powell, Maja.