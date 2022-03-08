Fans outline hopes for new owners

Members of the Chelsea Supporters' Trust have been outlining what they want to see from the club's new owners if Roman Abramovich sells the Blues.

In an interview with BBC Sport, CST board member Dan Silver said: "It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be really heavily involved in the club and make sure we continue the good work that’s done by the current regime.

"Ideally we would like the current balance of loan to Chelsea pitch owners to be forgiven so that Stamford Bridge is secured for Chelsea supporters.

"The Tracey Crouch fan-led review, we are hoping that gets fully implemented, including golden share for supporters, consultations for supporters over a democratically-achieved shadow board. We have something similar at the moment but it needs to be a better, stronger version of what is available.

"It’s also really important we continue to support Chelsea's women’s team, who have been fantastic on and off the pitch.

"We’d also like the new owners to engage in regular, constructive dialogue with supporters for supporter-led issues that are really important. Also, a guarantee there won’t be a repeat of the Super League fiasco."