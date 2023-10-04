Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin believes Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will not hesitate to change his goalkeeper if David Raya goes through an extended poor run of form.

Raya, who has taken Aaron Ramsdale's starting spot in the Premier League and Champions League, made a poor clearance that led to Lens' opener in Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League defeat by the Ligue 1 side.

When asked on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast if Ramsdale might come back into the side for Sunday's meeting with Manchester City if Arteta was choosing on current form, Nevin said: "He may well do that. There's nothing wrong with that.

"The problem comes when you say you're going to rotate it, the goalie has two or three bad games in a row, and you don't do it. Then suddenly there's no coming back from that. There's only one goalkeeper you can use from then on and you have to sell the other one.

"I trust Arteta to do the right thing. If there is that little drop in form, I think he will make the change. It's the oldest one in the world: one good goalkeeper or two? You'd rather have two.

"It's probably a bit too early to change it after one error, but there'll be a pair of gloves on the bench clasping together a little bit more tightly thinking: 'I've got my chance coming.'"

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds