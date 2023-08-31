Chelsea unveil 2023-24 away kit

Chelsea have unveiled their new away kit for the 2023-24 campaign, inspired by the club's "heritage ‘90s kits and the glamour of the King’s Road".

The shirt features diamond geometric patterning with contrasting pitch blue and soar shades.

As with the Blues' home kit, it will initially be sold without a front of shirt sponsor.

The club announced the release with a 90's inspired promotional video with the tagline: "It's a 90s thing. It's a Chelsea thing".