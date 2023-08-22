Rangers v PSV: Team news

Defender Ben Davies and winger Rabbi Matondo have been added to Rangers' squad for the tie, replacing left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and attacker Ianis Hagi.

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and midfielder Tom Lawrence are not in Beale's squad for the two games with PSV, having also missed out against Servette in the third qualifying round.

PSV have travelled to Scotland with only five fit defenders following injuries to Patrick van Aanholt and Phillip Mwene, who have remained in the Netherlands.

Former Rangers playmaker Malik Tillman is part of the PSV squad and coach Bosz said of the American: "He is an outstanding player and over here they know that. He came to us late and is a bit behind. But he has trained hard the last week and if we need him he will be there."