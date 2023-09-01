Brentford defender Mads Bech has completed a move to Danish Superliga side Midtjylland.

Bech signed for Brentford B in 2017 and went on to play 72 times for the first-team, scoring four goals.

"I’m very happy that Mads got his move to FC Midtjylland, he deserves it - he's another very good Brentford story," said Thomas Frank.

"He’s a success story from the B team; coming and playing there, getting promoted to the first team, getting us promoted, and then coming on with Marcus Forss and Mads Bidstrup in our first Premier League game - I think that's a fantastic story.

“Unfortunately, things haven't worked out the way Mads may have hoped. I’m sure he would have liked to have played more games for us recently, but this is a fantastic opportunity for him to go back to Denmark and play more minutes."