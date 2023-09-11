Can Montgomery follow in 'inspirational' Ange's footsteps?

It's what we're all thinking...

Nick Montgomery "enjoys people doubting him" as the new Hibernian manager reveals former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is "an inspiration".

When the Australian, who now manages Tottenham Hotspur, arrived in Scotland, he was an unknown quantity who many had their doubts about.

Montgomery says he has found himself in a similar situation but revels proving people wrong, as Postecoglou did during his two seasons in Glasgow and hopes he can build on 'the Ange factor'.

“It’s fantastic. I played against Ange’s teams when I played in the A-League and he always stuck to his beliefs to play attractive attacking football. He had a lot of success with big clubs there and it’s been amazing to see his journey," he told BBC Scotland.

“It’s been inspirational. He was probably one of the first to reach out after we won the grand final last season which was really nice. I think that speaks a lot about his character.

"To see what he did at Celtic and obviously what he has started to do now at Tottenham as well is what he did in Japan and everywhere he has been.

“He is a real football man. He is an inspiration to me and football coaches around the world. People doubted him, I enjoy people doubting me as well so to be here today, I’m really proud and looking forward to the journey ahead.

“I will definitely reach out to him at some point. But I’m pretty sure he is busy now at a big club in Tottenham..."