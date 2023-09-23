Brentford boss Thomas Frank speaking to Sky Sports after the defeat to Everton: "The first five games of the season, we performed very well. This was hopefully a one-off. We need to bounce back and come out flying [in our next game].

"Everton deserved to win. Two key things - set pieces and a lot of the basic things. We lost the ball in similar situations and that put us on the back foot. We did a good job to hang in the game and get an equaliser.

"We need to come out with a completely different mindset and performance in our next game."