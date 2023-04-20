We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for Southampton and Oriol Romeu got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Chris: I recall John McGrath at centre half for Saints in the early 1970s. He would come onto the pitch hitching up his shorts and proceed to ‘impact’ the game and his opponents. Not subtle, a real ‘stopper’. He was a tough guy to play against. I am not sure I’d have wanted to!

Ian: Jim Steele. Six foot two, eyes of blue, Jim Steele is after you. Had his shirt torn versus Manchester United in a cup game. A ferocious tackler.

John: It's a close-run thing between Brian O'Neill, John McGrath, and Jimmy Gabriel. Watching them at the Dell in the late 60s/early 70s, even I winced when these guys launched into a tackle. Referees regularly used to book O'Neill for his first foul just to calm him down a bit.

Gary: Has to be Mark Dennis in the early 80s, hard as nails. Only played for us briefly but was absolutely solid.

