D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

The £15.6m that Aston Villa paid on fees paid to agents this season was over five times the outlay they made on the transfer fee they gave for captain John McGinn.

Earlier in the season, the Scottish midfielder struggled to live up to the role, as Steven Gerrard - who gave him the role - ultimately struggled to find the player’s true value to the team. It went a long way to contributing to the Villa boss losing his job.

McGinn’s fine strike against Chelsea was his first of the season and only his 16th league goal in a Villa shirt in 165 appearances, a tally he’s reached for Scotland, playing a third of the games.

Yet in Villa’s current unbeaten run of five games, exemplified by the weekend’s 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, McGinn has been playing some of his best football in a Villa shirt in the Premier League.

Since the day Unai Emery took over, Villa have had the third-best record in the Premier League, and increasingly the improvement in individual performances under him is beginning to be noticed.

McGinn, alongside the likes of Douglas Luiz, Ollie Watkins, Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa, are now putting in the levels of consistency that perhaps they’ve lacked under former Villa managers.

With Villa now two points off sixth place and bristling with momentum, their captain, who started the season seemingly on a road to nowhere, could now have the potential destination of European football to look forward to.