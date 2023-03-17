The Crystal Palace board "bear a lot of responsibility" for Patrick Vieira's failings at the club.

That is the view of Crystal Palace fan and host of the Five Year Plan podcast Robert Sutherland, who was speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast following the announcement of Vieira's sacking.

"I think on the balance of things it probably was the right time for him to go," he said.

"We just haven't kicked on really since the World Cup and it's been a season-long problem struggling to make chances.

"I think the manager had spent some time talking about working on that side of the game, even earlier in the season, and it just hasn't materialised."

Sutherland is disappointed with the decision as he "really wanted it to be a success" for the Frenchman.

"I think if we're looking at the bigger picture, the issue isn't just the manager," he added.

"Palace's owners are in a quandary at the moment as to how to spend the money and whether to invest in the Palace squad and that happened in January when we really needed signings and Vieira was let down.

"The fact that we're so reliant on [Wilfried] Zaha is indicative of a greater problem and the owners have made the decision to sack Vieira, but they bear a lot of responsibility for his failings."

When asked who he would like to see come in, Sutherland felt that whoever replaces Vieira "will be a firefighter".

"The only other person I can think of is [former Leeds United manager] Jesse Marsch and I’m not sure he would even be the ideal candidate," he said.

"It's really hard and whoever it is needs to get our attacking players performing because at the moment they're just not."