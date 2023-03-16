Sean Dyche is bullish about Everton's chances at Chelsea on Saturday despite just one win away from home this season.

The Toffees have also only scored eight goals outside Goodison Park but Dyche was keen to stress he is building a new mentality at the club.

"It's about having a base to work from and then going away from home thinking that we can take it on," he said. "Tactics may be different but the mentality is massive and having body language that shows intent to win a game.

"We have got to find ways of winning under different circumstances and we're putting building blocks in to do that.

"The Nottingham Forest game was as near a very good away performance in the Premier League when you're in the situation we are in - it was just the details of a few mistakes we made."

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin still out indefinitely, Dyche again explained the importance of everyone seeking to score goals.

"That's definitely improved," he said. "The amount of bodies getting into the box and their intention.

"If you can ask them all to defend, then you can ask them all to score."