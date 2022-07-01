Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is backing Brennan Johnson to make a "big impact" in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old Wales forward has signed a new four-year contract at the City Ground.

"He’s spent his entire footballing life with Nottingham Forest and everyone at the club is very proud at what he’s achieved to date," said Cooper.

"However, at just 21 years old, his best days are ahead of him and he has a very high ceiling at what he could achieve. With that in mind, we’re all delighted that he has committed himself to Nottingham Forest long-term.

"Brennan was instrumental in our success last year and he’s got the potential to make a big impact in our return to the Premier League."