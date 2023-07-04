Chelsea supporter Alex Burton speaking on BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast about Mason Mount: "When he came into the first team, we felt he had the potential to become a club legend like Frank Lampard.

"But Chelsea need the money. It's bittersweet because Mauricio Pochettino has come in and he is a direct and intense manager who would perfectly suit Mount.

"He is perfect in half spaces and passing triangles, and is a really high-tempo player. When he is at his best, he just doesn't come under any pressure.

"You can't get much better in Casemiro and Christian Eriksen for him to learn from. He's versatile, he's very good going forward but is also able to get back and nick the ball. He wants to do the defensive work and then start attacking moves."

