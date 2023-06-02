We asked you to choose your St Mirren player of the season. Here is what you said:

Donnie and Sandra: Mark O’Hara is our choice for player of the year.

Andrew: It should be jointly awarded to the best right-back in the Premiership, Ryan Strain, and super skipper O'Hara. Both closely followed by Curtis Main and Trevor Carson. All four have been absolutely brilliant this entire season. Hopefully, the club can hold on to the three who are still under contract!

Gary: O'Hara, what a signing. Energy, skill and an unexpected eye for goal.

Andy: A great season for the Saints, some outstanding performances from the players but if I had to pick one person it would be Strain, he has been steady all season and has scored some wonderful goals. I know we will lose some very important players in the coming weeks but I have every confidence in the manager to sign good replacements.

Derek: We have done very well this season and only after the split has seen us lose some momentum. My player of the season has to be Main, he has really come on strong this season and his work-rate, tempo and the goals he has provided are something our gaffer will need to look at replacing.