Burnley have won just one of their last 23 league matches against Manchester City and have lost the last eight in a row by an aggregate score of 26-1.

In all competitions, Man City have won 11 games in a row against Burnley, scoring 40 goals and conceding just one. They beat them 6-0 in the FA Cup last season, inflicting the Clarets’ heaviest defeat since losing 6-0 to City themselves in March 1999 in a league game.

Burnley have won their opening game in just two of their eight previous Premier League seasons, winning 3-2 at reigning champions Chelsea in 2017-18 and 3-0 at home to Southampton in 2019-20.