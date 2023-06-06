Celtic captain Callum McGregor paid "testament to the real focus and relentlessness" of Ange Postecoglou after the manager's departure to Tottenham was confirmed.

Postecoglou named McGregor his captain when the Australian joined the club in the summer of 2021, with Celtic going on to win five out of a possible six domestic trophies in the following two years.

“It has been great to work with the gaffer over the past two seasons and to achieve the success that we have," McGregor said.

“To win five out of six domestic trophies is a tremendous achievement. I thank all our supporters again for what they have given us this year. The scenes when we celebrated our success together will stay with me forever.

“We have delivered something very special to our fans and done it under the manager’s direction by playing an exciting and attractive brand of football. As all the players do, I wish Ange great success in his next challenge."

McGregor says Celtic must now also focus on their "own challenges" after another domestic clean sweep.

The captain adds that the squad "can't wait" to test themselves in the Champions League group stage again.

"It will be brilliant to have these great nights back at Celtic Park," he says. "I'm sure our fans are looking forward to experiencing this again, as well as watching us striving to defend all our domestic titles.

“The players will enjoy a well-earned break and when we return we will get right behind the new manager. We will be united and, as ever, will do all we can to bring our fans continued success.”