Former Brighton defender Inigo Calderon has returned to Amex Stadium as the new head coach of Albion's under-18s.

The 41-year-old has been working at Alaves in Spain and rejoins the club he left in 2016 after six years and 232 games.

"We have been working to bring Inigo back for a while and this is a great appointment for us," said technical director David Weir. "It is an appointment I know will really excite the supporters.

"He is a very good fit for us. He has a real understanding of what we are about as a club and the emphasis and importance of our academy."