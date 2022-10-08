Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

Chelsea boss Graham Potter grabbed his first Premier League home win as manager with a dominant victory over manager-less Wolves.

T﻿he Blues lacked some assurance in front of goal in the first half and could have gone in at the break with a higher goal tally than just Kai Havertz's header.

Wolves were momentarily back in the game for the first 15 minutes of the second half but Christian Pulisi'c's goal took the wind out of them.

C﻿helsea fans will be pleased to see Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja playing well, with the latter bagging his first goal for the club. Both are returning from successful loan spells and now being rewarded for their patience with minutes and looking confident.

P﻿otter's influence and style of play is clearly starting to come through on the pitch and with Aston Villa and Brentford their next two games he will be hoping to string a run together.

T﻿here is certainly depth in this squad and with three wins in a week perhaps Potter is starting to get the best out of them.