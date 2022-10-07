T﻿yrone Smith, BBC Scotland

Theo Bair has forced his way into manager Callum Davidson's thoughts for a starting place after finally getting on the scoresheet for St Johnstone.

The 23-year-old Canada striker, signed from Vancouver Whitecaps in January, netted a late consolation in the 2-1 midweek defeat by Kilmarnock.

"I see it from Theo every day in training, I see what he is capable of," Davidson said. "He had an opportunity at the start of the season, he started games and he couldn't get the goal and, at that point, if he had started scoring, he would have kept scoring.

"So he has had to be patient, he has had to bide his time, and he is now back pushing again for a starting place. As a striker, if they score a goal, it always gives you greater opportunities to start the game.

"We will change the strikers, we will mix and match the strikers. It is the one position you probably do change, so for Theo he gives me different options to Stevie May and Nicky Clark."