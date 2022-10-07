Crystal Palace v Leeds: Team news
- Published
Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen is fit after missing the Chelsea match with a calf injury.
Nathaniel Clyne suffered a deep cut to his ankle during that defeat and has been ruled out.
Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra serves a one-match ban following his red card against Aston Villa.
Head coach Jesse Marsch says Crysencio Summerville is ready for a full Premier League debut and Patrick Bamford will start for the first time in two months.
Adam Forshaw is out for a month after hernia surgery.
Predict the Eagles' starting XI