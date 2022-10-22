St Mirren's Stephen Robinson is a major contender for the Northern Ireland manager's job after the departure of his fellow former Motherwell boss, Ian Baraclough, following a poor string of results. (Daily Record), external

Irish FA chiefs are plotting an ambitious move to lure former Brechin City boss Michael O'Neill back into the Northern Ireland manager's seat. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

