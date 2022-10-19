Dundee have lost 14 times in succession away to Rangers since a 2-0 Premiership win in March 2001, conceding 44 goals and scoring just four.

Rangers have won their latest five meetings with Dundee since a 1-1 draw at Dens Park in December 2018 and are unbeaten in eight since a 2-1 defeat there in November 2017.

Dundee have won the League Cup three times, last lifting the trophy in 1973.