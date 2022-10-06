E﻿mma Jones, BBC London

Happy Birthday Captain America! Tim Ream turned 35 this week.

The Fulham captain is the 11th oldest player to be used in the Premier League so far this season. Four of the those older than him are goalkeepers - and two of the others are Cristiano Ronaldo and Thiago Silva.

Far from waiting to make an appearance off the bench, he has started every top-flight match for Fulham. And he's possibly playing some of the best football of his career – including in the slightly surprising position of left-back in the recent win at Nottingham Forest.

He might have thought, in fact he might have feared, that despite playing a huge part in another Fulham promotion, he wouldn’t feature as often this season. But even though there have been some new signings in his position, the American is still one of the first names on Marco Silva’s teamsheet.

I know 35 is no age for most of us. But for a footballer, it must feel like time is running out fast. So how great is it to see him not just still playing – but still improving? He doesn’t look like he’ll be hanging up his boots any time soon.