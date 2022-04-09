Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham: Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard felt his "magnificent" side created enough chances to win multiple games in their 4-0 home defeat by Tottenham.

Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick and Dejan Kulusevski also struck as clinical Spurs triumphed despite being outplayed for virtually the entire first half.

"It's tough - the scoreline is harsh on us, but it's the reality and we have to accept that," Gerrard told BBC Match of the Day.

"The story of the game certainly wasn't a 4-0 game. It's the first time in football I've gone off at half-time 1-0 down and been really happy and proud, we were magnificent.

"We didn't take our chances but at half-time I said if we can continue this I have no doubt we get back into the game.

"To be 1-0 down at half-time was against the run of play, we were outstanding and the chances we've created against a top side is enough to win two or three games.

"The second half it flipped, Spurs' quality players made it about our backline and they punished us really heavily."