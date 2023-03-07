The absence of Joao Palhinha was costly for Fulham in their west London derby defeat by Brentford.

That is the view of BBC Radio London's Phil Parry, who was speaking on The Far Post podcast after the match.

"They had one of their leaders missing. Palhinha has missed two games in the league this season, they’ve conceded seven goals and lost both of them.

"He makes a big difference. It’s costly when he gets these yellow cards and its proved costly again."

Parry also pointed to the form of Fulham's forward line as a contributing factor to the loss.

"[Aleksandar] Mitrovic needs to get some goals - that’s none in eight now," he said. "He had one sniff and it was a decent save from David Reya, but that's the worry because he is the goalscorer. I know Manor Solomon is scoring goals but Alex has got to get among the goals.

"For Fulham they’re just going to have to rediscover their mojo. We’ve seen better performances from Fulham.

"They just didn’t look the same as we have seen them before. We know they’ve suffered defeats before and we’ve seen them bounce back and that’s what Marco Silva’s going to do.

"This will hurt more because it’s a west London derby, but they’ve got until Sunday to recover."

