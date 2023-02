Alan Burrows has offered "sincere thanks" to everyone at Motherwell for "15 memorable years" as the chief executive prepares to take up the same role of Aberdeen.

When Burrows announced on 12 January he was to leave Motherwell, the Fir Park club said he would remain in post until a replacement was appointed.

So with Burrows officially starting at Pittodrie on 27 February, do Motherwell have his successor lined up and ready to unveil?

