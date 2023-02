Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Team news

Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier misses out with the hamstring problem that caused his substitution last weekend.

David Brooks is nearing a return to full training but remains sidelined, along with Lloyd Kelly, Illia Zabarnyi and Lewis Cook.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is back in training after sitting out their Champions League fixture in midweek with illness.

Aymeric Laporte and John Stones, who also missed that game, are still out.