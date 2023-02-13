Scottish football the best supported in Europe

A survey has shown that Scottish football has the highest match attendance per capita in European football this season.

Statistics from Transfermarkt show the SPFL had 21.3 attendees per 1,000 people at matches across its top four divisions, and a weekly average support of 117,700 fans.

That is well clear of the Netherlands in second place, which 12.9 attendees per 1000 people.

England and Wales sit fifth in the survey with 11.4 attendees per 1000.