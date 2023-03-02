Neco Williams believes Nottingham Forest's players have overcome "the toughest task in their careers" so far and says the team have been working on bonding to get closer on and off the pitch.

"Everyone has got more close together," he told BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast.

"At the start of the season it was hard because when you walk into the changing room and there are 20 new players coming together, no one knows each other not just off the pitch but on the pitch as well.

"Over this time and over the season it’s just been about bonding our chemistry, getting to know each other on and off the pitch and that's when the results start coming.

"It was tough but now we are all settled in really well. We’ve done a lot together as a team, little things like going for coffees and team meals has really brought us closer together.

"From the last few months you have been seeing the results. We have been getting three points, we haven’t been dropping points and that’s because the team has really come on together and we are getting to know each other more and more each day.

"We just need to deal with it and get on with it. With all the players if you ask them it’s probably been the toughest task in their careers so far coming into a brand new team with brand new players and playing in arguably the best league in the world.

"It was never going to be an easy task, but we know we have the talent with the players."

