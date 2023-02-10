Mistakes were made over Rangers ticket allocation

St Johnstone's head of football operations Gus MacPherson acknowledges that the club let the fans down when they sacrificed their home end support against Rangers in January.

Many fans boycotted the game at McDiarmid Park to take a stand against the price of the tickets and seating arrangements, and MacPherson acknowledges they made mistakes.

“That was an eye-opener for myself,” MacPherson said. “We appreciate the importance of the fans.

"During lockdown we didn’t have fans in the stadiums but now we’ve got them back, we’ve got to listen to them and make sure we’re understanding of them.

“We’ve got to remember for a club like St Johnstone how important they are.

“We don’t patronise them, we’ll listen to them, and they’ve also got to see if from our side of it that there’s hard decisions that have got to be made at times but if you have a good transparent relationship, it’s a workable relationship.”