Fulham have appointed Hayden Mullins as the club's Under-21 head coach.

The former West Ham, Portsmouth and Crystal Palace midfielder succeeds Steve Wigley, who has become technical director of the club's academy.

Wigley said: "Hayden brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience. We interviewed a lot of outstanding candidates for the job and he came out on top, so I was delighted when he accepted and I'm sure he'll add to our academy and help develop our players."