Brendan Rodgers has been speaking as his Leicester side prepare to open their 2021-22 Premier League season at home to Wolves on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the manager's news conference:

- To have fans back in the King Power "will give the players a good boost";

- The new signings have "fitted well into the team". Ryan Bertrand will be a "great mentor", while Boubakary Soumare and Patson Daka are "full of power, enthusiasm and technique";

- He is excited by the planned stadium expansion, adding the club's owners always want to "keep improving facilities".