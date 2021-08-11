Where will Man City finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Man City - 1st

Pep Guardiola's reigning champions have claimed the crown in three of the past four seasons and, while they will have very serious competition, I believe they will keep rivals at arm's length to retain the title they won comfortably last term.

The arrival of £100m Jack Grealish from Aston Villa is a stunning power play and show of strength, while the prospect of Harry Kane arriving from Spurs remains.

City cured defensive deficiencies last season by signing Ruben Dias and simply look to have the best all-round squad strength.

The Champions League final loss to Chelsea was a sting in the tail, though. Can they claim that Holy Grail this season?

