Diogo Jota was named Player of the Match as Liverpool overcame Leicester City 4-0 in Singapore.

But social media has seen much fanfare for Curtis Jones - who played more passes than any Liverpool player on the day and operated in the number-six role.

With Jordan Henderson gone and Fabinho seemingly nearing the exit, do you think Jones is trusted to be a mainstay in the team this season? Is this the year where he becomes an instant name in Jurgen Klopp's team?

Let us know here