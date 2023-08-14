Chelsea have signed midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

The 21-year-old joins the Blues on an eight-year contract with the option of a further year for an initial £100m. The fee could rise to a British record £115m with add-ons.

The Blues had multiple bids turned down by the Segulls for the player, before Liverpool had an offer of £111m accepted on Friday.

Caicedo's preference was to join the west London club and Chelsea returned with an increased offer.

The Ecuador international leaves Brighton after two and a half years, during which time he was loaned to Belgium side Beerschot before going on to make 53 appearances for Albion and winning their player of year award for 2022-23.