'Zouma to slot straight in'

David Blackmore, Blowing Bubbles editor:

Until the signing of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea, there had been frustration about the lack of transfer activity from West Ham as we embark on a season that includes a European campaign. The impression I got was that Moyes was very happy with his starting XI and didn't want to spend money needlessly aka 'If it ain't broke don't fix it'.

I admire his confidence in his players to recreate the form that secured sixth place last season and entry into this season's Europa League but I fear - like so many other West Ham fans - that we are a couple of injuries away from our Europe-chasing team being turned into one that may struggle to flourish.

The loan signing of Alphonse Areola was certainly one with the future in mind, and offers real competition to Lukasz Fabianski. Zouma, on the other hand, is a player who does improve our defence. And based on our defensive frailties shown against Newcastle and Palace, I suspect he'll slot straight into the starting XI after the international break.