Transfer news: United to open Hojlund bidding

Gossip

Manchester United are set to submit their opening bid to Atalanta for 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund, who is also wanted by Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)

United are keeping their options open about a permanent deal for Jonny Evans, with the defender having rejoined the club on a short-term contract after leaving Leicester City. (ESPN)

Manager Erik ten Hag has told defender Harry Maguire he doesn't want him to leave Old Trafford, despite taking the club captaincy off him. (Talksport)

Reading have agreed a deal with United to sign midfielder Charlie Savage on a permanent basis. (Football Insider)

