Manchester United are set to submit their opening bid to Atalanta for 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund, who is also wanted by Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano), external

United are keeping their options open about a permanent deal for Jonny Evans, with the defender having rejoined the club on a short-term contract after leaving Leicester City. (ESPN), external

Manager Erik ten Hag has told defender Harry Maguire he doesn't want him to leave Old Trafford, despite taking the club captaincy off him. (Talksport), external

Reading have agreed a deal with United to sign midfielder Charlie Savage on a permanent basis. (Football Insider), external

