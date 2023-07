Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves are on the brink of re-signing Matt Doherty.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a free agent since leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer.

He enjoyed the best years of his career at Molineux as a wing-back in Nuno Espirito Santo's team that went from the Championship to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Doherty left for Tottenham in 2020 but failed to make a significant impact for the London club.