'Great potential, just never lived up to it' - Bournemouth's worst value signings

We asked you for the worst value signings Bournemouth have ever made.

Here are some of your responses:

Lucas: Jordon Ibe. Promised so much, but never came close to living up to his £15m price tag.

Will: I think it has to be Jordan Ibe. Record signing and nothing too much to show for it. Shame because he was a very promising player but just didn’t work out for him at Bournemouth.

Steve: Tokelo Rantie was surely Bournemouth's worst signing of a striker, managing five goals across 44 appearances.

Cathy: Hard to decide who was the worst signing - Benik Afobe or Jordon Ibe. I'll go for Afobe with Ibe a very close second.

Jack: Jordon Ibe, great potential just never lived up to it, seemed like he didn’t want to be at a smaller club.