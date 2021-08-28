Confirmed team news: Norwich City v Leicester City
Norwich make two changes from the side that started their 5-0 drubbing at Manchester City, with Brandon Williams and Kenny McLean replacing Dimitrios Giannoulis and Lukas Rupp. Williams makes his first Premier League start since his loan move from Manchester United. Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Lees-Melou, Gilmour, McLean, Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica. Substitutes: Gunn, Zimmerman, Rupp, Dowell, Sorensen, Sargent, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele
There is just the one change for Leicester, with Marc Albrighton coming for the suspended Ayoze Perez following his red card in the 4-1 loss at West Ham. Leicester: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy. Substitutes:Ward, Jakupovic, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Castagne, Daka, Soumare.