Transfer news: Magpies push on with Tierney deal
- Published
Newcastle have made fresh contact with Arsenal over Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney, though the Gunners' £30m price tag could prove a stumbling block. (Newcastle Chronicle), external
Chelsea's Spanish defender Marc Cucurella is also interesting Magpies boss Eddie Howe. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
Newcastle are among the clubs who have been on 19-year-old Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba's trail. (Mail), external
