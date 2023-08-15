Callum Wilson accepts the ferocious competition he faces to lead the line for Newcastle and believes the presence of Alexander Isak is getting the best out of both players.

The Magpies striker watched from the bench as Isak scored two on the opening day against Aston Villa before coming on to net a goal of his own in the second half.

"I know Alex is breathing down my neck, I'm breathing down his neck and it's getting the best out of both of us really," said Wilson on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club. "The manager had a big decision to make and you have to respect those.

"All you can do when you get the opportunity is play well. Scoring on the weekend is the way to answer any questions and doubt over myself."

Wilson also played under boss Eddie Howe at Bournemouth so knows exactly how his manager works to ensure his teams maximise their potential.

"It's his forte to get younger players and turn them into better players," Wilson added. "His only challenge now is he has a different dynamic of a squad to deal with and greater depth and rotation.

"For me, there's a Euros next summer that I'd like to be a part of so I have to make sure my club form and season is good first and foremost."

