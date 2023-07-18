Tottenham striker Harry Kane doesn't want to join Paris St-Germain this summer. The 29-year-old, who is believed to be open to a move to Bayern Munich, would reject any approach from the French champions. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Spurs could make a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney, who is serving a ban from football until January, if his fellow England international Kane leaves the club. (Football Transfers), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column