Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been ranking their Premier League top-10 moments again.

On this week’s Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast the subject is the biggest upsets in Premier League history.

Carrow Road was bouncing in September 2019 when Norwich put early season challenges behind them to humble champions Manchester City in a 3-2 win.

The drama-filled game saw the Canaries lead 2-0 and 3-1 before desperately waiting on the final whistle after Rodri scored to give Pep Guardiola's side hope.

“I remember analysing that game for Match of the Day and the way Norwich passed out from the back was unbelievable,” said Shearer.

“It was one of those games that worked for them. I look at Norwich now and think 'you're making exactly the same mistakes you did the last time you were in the Premier League. Why?'”

