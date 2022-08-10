Brentford v Man Utd: Pick of the stats
- Published
Brentford haven’t lost their first home game in any of their six previous top-flight campaigns.
Manchester United scored six Premier League goals against Brentford last season, only netting more against Leeds (nine).
Since the start of last season, only Liverpool (21) and Tottenham (17) have picked up more points from losing positions in the Premier League than Brentford (16).
United lost 2-1 at home to Brighton in their opening league game, but haven’t started a season with two consecutive defeats since 1992.